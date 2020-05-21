Red Rose Transit employees unsatisfied with current health crisis operations

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Bus drivers are considered essential workers by the state, but the current mood in Lancaster is that their health is essentially at risk.

John Habanec is a 30-year veteran bus driver in Lancaster County and the president of Local 1241.

“It wasn’t until about the 3rd week in April that we received any protective masks from Red Rose Transit Authority,” Habanec said.

On Wednesday, employees from Red Rose Transit Authority protested and demanded passenger limits, more sanitization, and air filters to limit the spread of the coronavirus through air conditioners on the buses.

“It’s about the risk,” Habanec said. “That’s what all our employees coming to work, all our union members are worried about. Being exposed and taking that exposure back to their children at home, their parents.”

In a memo, the transit authority said to employees that masks were made available prior to CDC recommendations. Executive Director Dave Kilmer also noted that limiting passengers is not an option because of their size.

“We’re not New York and Philadelphia, where they have a bus running every 5 minutes,” Kilmer said. “How do I explain to an essential worker they maybe passenger 11 and they’re going to get passed by when the next bus might not be there for another hour?”

He said the transit authority is looking at ways to limit exposure for drivers and that one way is by installing protective guards around drivers.

“It’s uncertain times for everybody,” Kilmer said. “No one has ever had to go through this before and frankly we’re trying to do the best we can with what we have.”

Habanec said the union is also looking for hazard pay, but Kilmer said because employees are under contract, they believe it would be illegal to break the contract to add that pay.