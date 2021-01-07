Red Rose Transit in Lancaster offering contactless payment amidst pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Red Rose Transit in Lancaster is now offering contactless payment for its riders.

The executive director for transportation systems says it was needed as Pennsylvania continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think it’s very helpful. I think it gives everyone a sense of mind that they’re not getting any potential exposure, even though we’re cleaning the buses like they’ve never been cleaned before, but it’s still in this kind of day and age it’s one more tool to show that it’s safe,” says David Kilmer, executive director of South Central Transit Authority.

To take part in the transit company’s contactless payment, simply download an app on a smartphone device. For those without a smartphone, Red Rose has a kiosk at their downtown station in Lancaster, where tickets can be purchased prior to getting on a bus to avoid extra contact.