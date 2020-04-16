Red Rose Transit will require everyone to wear masks

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning Monday, April 20, Red Rose Transit Authority customers

and employees will be required to wear face masks onboard RRTA buses and RRTA property.

Due to the order announced April 15 from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all employees and customers of essential businesses will now be required to wear masks.

Starting Monday, any RRTA customer who is not wearing a face mask will not be able to

ride. This requirement also includes the Red Rose Access shared-ride service. Any

customer using Red Rose Access service will also need to wear a mask.

The order states people who can’twear masks because of a medical condition will not be required to wear one and will be allowed to useRRTA services.

Any RRTA customer waiting for a bus at the RRTA Queen Street Station will need to be wearing a mask or they will be asked to leave the property.

RRTA continues to ask customers to only ride the bus service if it is an essential trip. All non-essential trips are discouraged to help slow the spread of COVID-19.