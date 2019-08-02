Rehabilitated fox ‘Miss Foxy’ released back to wild

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) – After nearly two months of treatment at Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, a rehabilitated red fox has gone back to her home in the wild.

“She had a severe case of mange,” said Tracie Young, a wildlife rehabilitator. “She was extremely emaciated, dehydrated, and with the mange, their immune system is compromised, but they spend more time itching, they have no energy to go catch food.”

“Their bedding, every day, needs to be thrown out because of the mange. It’s so highly contagious,” Young said.

“Miss Foxy” needed costly medications. Young put out a call for help.

“We had no idea it was going to turn out the way it did,” she said.

People came through, giving over $5,600.

“It was jaw-dropping,” Young said. “The tally just kept going and going, and the comments, it was so heartwarming to see all the feedback from the public.”

Thanks to the public’s help, Miss Foxy recovered and looks more like a fox.

“I’m so happy to see her back in her environment,” Young said. “She’s going to be all right.”

Miss Foxy is just one of the many success stories, but the nonprofit has a lot of other animals to care for and bills to pay.

To help, go to ravenridgewildlifecenter.org.