Remains of a 32-year-old woman were found near York Haven Hydroelectric plant

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Human remains from a 32-year-old Pennsylvania woman were discovered near the York Haven Hydroelectric plant Monday morning.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says the human remains of Ashley Dawn Taylor of Newport, were recovered in the headrace area of the power plant which is located on the Susquehanna River in Conoy Township, Lancaster County.

The cause of death is unknown at this time though investigators will conduct an autopsy Wednesday morning to determine the Cause of Death.

