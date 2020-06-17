Renewed push to remove Christopher Columbus statue in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — There is a renewed push to remove a Christopher Columbus statue in Lancaster, and County Commissioner Craig Lehman is spearheading the movement following nationwide protests surrounding racial inequality.

Cities, states, and municipalities across the country have removed similar statues.

“My thinking was that this would bring about a necessary nationwide discussion on how the forming of our country impacted indigenous people and a re-evaluation of Christopher Columbus,” Lehman said in a statement.

Co-chair of the Lancaster Green Party Timothy Runkle agrees the statue should be removed. He said Columbus has always been a contentious figure.

“When Columbus came over he immediately started to look for resources and he took advantage of people that were there and exploited them,” Runkle said.

“This is not anti-Italian-Americans,” Lehman said. “The removal of this statue will take respectful public dialogue and discussion and building toward a community consensus. Violence by policing an oppressed people started Day 1, as soon as [Columbus] landed on the shores.”

“Is today the right time? I think anytime would have been the right time, but when you have an opportunity when more people are paying attention to this you can take advantage of it,” Runkle explained.

Commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino have said they believe the statues should remain in place.