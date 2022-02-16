Repeat DUI offender sentenced in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lancaster County has been sentenced to jail after being convicted of her fifth DUI offense.

According to a CRIMEWATCH Report, Robin Endy, 63, was sentenced by Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth. She is to spend two to five years in prison after being found guilty on multiple DUI charges.

On Feb 12, East Cocalico Township Police was on routine patrol on North Reading Road. An officer ran a Gray Nissan SUV’s registration and found it was expired.

Afterward, they attempted to pull over the vehicle, which ignored police lights and sirens, and pulled into a gas station. Endy pulled up on the wrong side of her gas hatch and officers asked her to return to her vehicle when officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol.

Officers ran Endy’s license, which was suspended due to previous DUIs.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests, where Endy stated she was “very drunk.” Blood tests showed she has a blood alcohol content of .163% which is twice the legal limit in the state of Pennsylvania.

She has been charged with DUI – General Impairment, DUI – .10% to .159%, Driving Under Suspension, DUI Related While DUI, and summary registration offenses.