Repeat offender gets more prison time for sharing child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 25 years in prison for sharing and viewing child pornography, his second prison term for the crime.

James V. Feaster Jr., 30, of Warwick Township, pleaded guilty to several felony counts and will serve 12.5 to 25 years as part of a plea agreement, the district attorney’s office said.

Authorities said Feaster used a Kik Messenger chat room to share and view photos and videos.

When police seized his iPhone in February, they said Feaster admitted he had used the device to view and share child pornography for months, while at home and work.

Feaster has a prior conviction and served time in prison for child pornography.

