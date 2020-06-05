Repeat offender to serve time in state prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A repeat offender will serve up to 10 years in state prison for selling fentanyl-laced heroin in Lancaster.

Police say Jose M. Valentin, 53, was caught on a surveillance camera selling the drugs from his car.

Valentin will serve 3 1/3 to 10 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher E. Miller said at sentencing that Valentin has not changed his behavior despite numerous prior convictions, including drug-dealing offenses therefore state prison is necessary to protect the community.

ADA Miller, who won a trial conviction in March, showed jurors surveillance video of the drug transaction in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue on Oct. 13, 2017.

Officers say they stopped a man who purchased drugs from Valentin and he was caught with five baggies of heroin.

Officers then conducted a search and found Valentin in possession of $395 cash and six bags of heroin that matched what the buyer purchased.

