LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Justin Mayfield has been sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for his second instance of illegal contact with a child.

Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to several felonies, including unlawful contact with a minor and failure to register under Megan’s Law.

Mayfield sexually abused a girl between June and September 2017 in East Earl Township. He fled to California after being charged and was arrested by police there in December 2017.

Mayfield will serve 15 to 30 years in prison, admitting to police of having unlawful contact and to sending a lewd photo to the girl.

He was previously convicted in 2011 of illicit sexual conduct with a minor Lebanon County.

In addition to the contact with the girl, Mayfield was charged with fleeing to California and abandoning his job without notifying police, as required by Megan’s Law.

Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence. Mayfield must register his whereabouts, under Megan’s Law, for the rest of his life.