Repeat sex offender refuses treatment, sent back to prison

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A twice-convicted sex offender was recently sentenced to state prison for breaking parole conditions by failing to attend and complete treatment.

Robert M. Flerx, 26, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court to two and a half to five years in prison for the numerous parole and probation violations regarding convictions in 2016 and 2018, the District Attorney’s Office says.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said Flerx has shown a desire to have sexual contact with children, even post-conviction.

The DA’s office says as part of sex-offender conditions attached by court order to applicable convictions, offenders are required to attend and successfully complete treatment and counseling. Flerx has failed to do that, being kicked out of at least one program, according to ADA Haverstick.

ADA Haverstick prosecuted Flex in 2016 for indecent assault and corruption of minors. Flerx exposed himself to a 7-year-old child and was convicted in 2018 of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old child.

He was sentenced to one to two years in prison for statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.