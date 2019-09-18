Report: Bedrock fractured causing homes to be condemned

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – It took over a month, but a report now explains why some basements sank and other basement walls tilted on the 500 block of North Plum Street in Lancaster.

The report comes from an engineer hired by Lancaster City.

“There are two below ground anomalies that they believe are naturally occurring,” said Lancaster Chief of Staff Jess King. “These are part of the bedrock of limestone changing overtime.”

In August, seven properties on North Plum Street were condemned.

The report says the three properties right above the problem are at further risk of damage unless the problem is corrected, and the fix figures to be costly.

Residents in the other four properties aren’t much luckier; the city says those residents need to fix cracks in walls and agree to regular monitoring, which also could be costly.

“It’s going to be a determination of those residents and homeowners whether or not it something that makes sense at the end of the day,” King added.

King told ABC27 News that the city says has had no further obligation for testing or correcting the problem since it’s on private property.

King also said the city believes the problem is isolated to those properties.

“It’s something that’s not their fault,” King said. “So at the end of the day, it’s a very unfortunate circumstance.”