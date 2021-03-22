Report: Lancaster Co. unemployment rate peaks during pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County economy still has a ways to go until it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

That was one of the messages from the State of the County address on Monday afternoon.

Unemployment tripled during the pandemic — hitting a peak of 15% — prior to the rate of unemployment before it began when it was only 3%.

Forecasters say, due to the year-long effects of the pandemic, an additional 5,000 people have left the job market.

“Strategies to re-engage and support their return is critical to Lancaster’s economy,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis.

As for recovery, experts say they are encouraged by small business revenue in Lancaster County, which has jumped following the holidays.