Both parties stress Lancaster County importance ahead of Pence’s visit

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The political spotlight is about to shine on the Midstate again. On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lancaster County.

Pence’s visit takes place exactly two weeks after the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden, made a stop in Lancaster to talk discuss health care.

“Republicans of Lancaster County are just so excited to have him here because they feel if he is here and he sees us he’s going to get to know what we need here and work harder for us,” said Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Lancaster County Republican Committee.

Pence, who stopped at the Lyndon Dinner in February, will reportedly make an appearance at a fundraiser near Manheim before taking a bus tour to the Philadelphia area.

Lancaster County was a stronghold for Trump in 2016 — but in 2019, areas around Lancaster considered to be Republican strongholds went to Democrats.

Radanovic said Democratic values won’t win over any more voters. “It just doesn’t play here. People know how important this is, they know Lancaster County can’t afford a Biden presidency.”

During a conference call on Wednesday, Lancaster County Democrats criticized Pence’s visit because of rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.

Diane Topakian, chair of the Lancaster County Democratic Party, said even with Trump’s 20 point win in Lancaster County in 2016, Democrats should continue to make surges in the polls.

“It’s taken 3 and 1/2 years, or maybe less, for some voters to figure out who they voted for and why they made a mistake,” Topakian said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if those numbers were cut in half.”