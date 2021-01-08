Republicans in East Lampeter Township switching parties following Capitol Hill chaos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the fall out from the storming of the Capitol, three supervisors from East Lampeter Township have announced they’re leaving the Republican party.

This means that Republicans no longer hold a majority on that board, which is one of the largest townships by population in Lancaster County.

In a joint letter sent to the head of the Republican Party in Lancaster County, those leaving said events since November have been difficult for everyone.

The three, which includes the chair of the board, said the denial of of 2020 election results is outrageous.

They added those actions fomented the seeds of sedition, resulting in the violence in Washington.

Ethan Demme, a former Republican Chairman in the county, is one of those leaving the party.

He said he feels like the Republican Party is now the party of Trump.

Demme added the party is no longer the best way to promote conservatism, good government and the rule of law.

“My values didn’t change, the way I am going to vote in township meetings isn’t going to change, the things I am going to advocate aren’t going to change,” Demme said. “I am just going to be doing it from a different platform.”

Demme and the other two supervisors says they’re not switching their party affiliation to Democrat, all three will be registered Independents.