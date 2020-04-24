RETTEW provides meals to Lancaster healthcare heroes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — RETTEW provided 100 hot meals to the healthcare heroes at Lancaster General Hospital through the company’s “Feeding Our Healthcare Heroes” initiative.

RETTEW, a civil engineering and surveying company, says meals were delivered to the hospital on Thursday, April 23.

“Healthcare workers selflessly put themselves and their families at risk in order to protect us during

crisis,” said Mark Lauriello, RETTEW CEO. “Providing them with hassle-free, lovingly-made meals is one way we can make a positive, direct impact on their lives during this stressful time.”

RETTEW donated an additional $400 to Lancaster General Hospital Penn Medicine to help mitigate ongoing needs relating to the pandemic.