Return of mayflies obvious in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – You don’t need a degree in entomology to know the mayflies are back along the Susquehanna River.

Every year, swarms of the insects hatch and emerge from the river and gather around sources of light. They pass on their genes and then drop dead, sometimes in large piles.

Joe Lintner shared photographs he took this week at Columbia River Park. The photos show large piles of dead mayflies on a car roof and windshield.

Mayfly invasions are common in Columbia and in Wrightsville just across the river. Slippery piles of dead mayflies were blamed for several crashes on the Route 462 bridge between the towns before authorities began turning off the lights a few years ago.