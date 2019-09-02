Reward offered for man accused of fleeing police with small child on motorcycle

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are offering a reward to help locate a man they say fled officers with a small child on the back of a motorcycle.

Kevin Dowlin, 38, is charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child and fleeing and eluding along with numerous summary violations.

Strasburg police terminated the pursuit on July 9. He was was on state parole for robbery at the time.

State Parole agents then attempted to take Dowlin into custody at his home for a parole violation, but he fled on foot and has not been located, police said.

Lancaster Crime Stoppers is offering the reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Strasburg police or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or anonymously text LANCS plus a message to 847411.