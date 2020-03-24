Rite Aid offers up to $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction robbers

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for the robbery that occurred at the 825 East Chestnut Street store on Friday.

On March 20 at approximately 9 p.m. officers from Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the Rite Aid for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers met with store employees and customers they were told that four unknown male suspects entered the store from the main entrance. Customers outside the store at the time of the suspect’s arrival were forced back inside the store at gunpoint.

Police say the four suspects all wore dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts, gloves, and face masks and were armed with handguns.

The employees and customers at the front of the store were held by a suspect while the others ran back to the pharmacy area. The suspects vaulted the counter and forced the pharmacy employee to provide them with narcotics that were in a secured location, according to officers.

They say when the robbery was completed all of the suspects left the store by the main entrance in a light-colored sedan, possibly a Saturn, that was parked on the 800 block of East Chestnut Street.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Officers and detectives continued the investigation by speaking with the victims, obtaining internal surveillance video, canvassing the area around the store for external surveillance locations and potential unknown witnesses.

As a result of this incident, Rite Aid has offered a reward of up to $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the robbery. Any reward offered or paid by Rite Aid is done so at the sole discretion of that company and is independent of and not affiliated with any reward offered by Lancaster Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification and arrest of these suspects can still use the Crime Stoppers phone line at 800-322-1913, text LANCS plus your message to 847411 or contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.