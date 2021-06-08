Road closed along Manheim Pike due to one-vehicle crash; alternate routes suggested

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Pike is closed between Plaza Boulevard and Route 30 after a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole.

The one-vehicle crash pulled down electrical wires, which fell onto the top of the truck. The truck cannot move until PPL Electric Utilities responds to shut off the power.

Motorists are encouraged by the Manheim Township Police to avoid this area and plan alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.