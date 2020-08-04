Road closed due to fallen tree branch in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Bureau of Police say a downed tree branch has closed a section of Chesapeake Street Tuesday morning.

Police say the road is closed between the 600 block of South Queen Street and East Strawberry Street.

The City Arborist has been notified of the downed branches and is en-route to clear the obstruction.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

