Lancaster road conditions deteriorate as the county gets heavier snow than expected

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The snow in Lancaster is getting heavier as the county expects sleet later tonight.
PennDOT will be focusing their efforts on Route 30, 283 222 to keep major roads clear of snow.
Lancaster County has 52 full-time truck and 14 part-time trucks that are responsible for clearing out more than 2,100 miles of roads.
The county is concerned about the sleet but says it doesn’t change their plans on how to handle the storm.
PennDOT urges drivers to avoid driving and staying off the road if possible.
