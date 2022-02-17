Road in Lancaster to be closed due to LGH construction

LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — If you are planning to head Downtown Lancaster the week ending Feb. 26, you might want to give yourself a little more time for the drive.

The city will be closing down the 500 block of North Duke Street between Frederick and James Street from Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb 28.

The closure is due to crane work for Lancaster General Health’s emergency room expansion project, which began in 2020 and is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.