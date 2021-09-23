Road on Route 324 in Lancaster County to close due to growing sinkhole

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is warning Lancaster County drivers that Route 324 at Marticville Road in Pequea Township will be closed into 2022 due to a growing sinkhole.

PennDOT says they closed the road Sunday night when the sinkhole was discovered on Marticville Road at Timothy Drive, extending from off the right-of-way to the center of the road.

PennDOT is currently working to put together an emergency contract to fix the road. And while they were hoping to get it started next month, they need to get an agreement with the neighboring property owner, meaning work may not start until next spring.

Marticville Rd. is open to local traffic on either side of the closure but is closed to through traffic.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes to get around.

PennDOT will update once a start date is determined.