LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Traffic on Route 283 in Lancaster County was a mess for several hours Wednesday morning.

PennDOT says crews discovered what was initially thought to be a sinkhole under the eastbound lanes near Spooky Nook. It turned out, there was a crack in the road that needed immediate repairs.

One eastbound lane was closed while crews made a temporary fix. The crack was repaired and the lane was reopened by 1 p.m.