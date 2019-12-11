Robber sentenced for taking donation jars, cash, cigarettes during Christmas spree

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Columbia man will serve up to 30 years in prison for a spree of armed robberies at stores over the Christmas holiday last year.

Brian Conrad Jr. targeted gas stations and stores in eight Lancaster County municipalities, taking cash, cigarettes, and donation jars from counters.

The Lancaster County District Attorney says Conrad showed a handgun that he had stashed in a waistband to store clerks during the spree from last December 21 to 29, which included a Christmas Day hold-up at a Turkey Hill in Brownstown.

Conrad, 38, robbed four other Turkey Hill stores, two Dollar Generals, and a Speedway.

The DA says Conrad also burglarized a Manheim Township home during the spree, taking a handgun from inside.

Conrad pleaded guilty to numerous counts of felony robbery, burglary, and related theft charges in exchange for the prison term. Assistant District Attorney Goldman arranged the plea agreement.

Conrad is facing additional punishment regarding state parole violations on the convictions, according to ADA Goldman. He is sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.