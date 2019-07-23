Robber struck clerk at West Lampeter bank

WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for a robber who jumped a bank counter and struck a female employee.

No weapon was displayed during the Tuesday morning robbery at Citizens Bank, at 2923 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township.

Authorities said the robber entered the bank around 9:40 a.m. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, and black gloves.

He fled through a rear door with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The clerk was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information should call West Lampeter police at 717-464-2421.