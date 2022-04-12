LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Live event production company Rock Lititz announced the opening of its new custom-built rehearsal hall called Studio 2 on Tuesday.

The main floor of Studio 2 is about the size of four NBA basketball courts, and it’s taller than a seven-story building! Rock Lititz hosts dozens of concert tours and live rehearsals every year, and this new studio can attract even more entertainment.

“The intention is that we will be hosting two rehearsals, hopefully at all times. We’ve actually already hosted two rehearsals, and we successfully were able to have two clients here on the campus, so we’re trying to figure out how we make sure we have all resources and support required to handle that,” said Rock Lititz CEO Andrea Shirk.

Workers say that due to the nature of their clients, the studios are closed to the public.