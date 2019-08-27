Rock Lititz plans massive expansion; could add more than 200 jobs

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock Lititz has played host to some major recording acts. Now, owners of the campus in Warwick Township are planning a massive expansion.

Andrea Shirk, the general manager of Rock Lititz, said the expansion would happen within their 96-acre campus. She said the planned construction includes four buildings.

The buildings include a 38,000 square-foot rehearsal studio, a 10,300 square-foot community theatre, and two multi-purpose buildings.

Shirk said the decision to expand is based off the success they’ve had with studios and a working space that’s already in use. She said the expansion could create an extra 200 jobs.

Rock Lititz still needs approval from Warwick Township for the land development. Shirk said if everything goes well, construction could start later this year.