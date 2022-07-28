LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Regional Police Department is attempting to locate two suspects they say robbed someone at a Sheetz on June 12.

According to police, at 1:30 p.m. Nicolae Miclescu and co-conspirator Viorica Petre approached a victim at the gas pump, and asked for gas money. They blocked the victim in with a black Chevy Tahoe SUV with Texas registration PJX-9926.

Petre then proceeded to bear hug the victim and stole his wallet out of the victim’s pocket which contained a large amount of cash. Both suspects then fled the area.

After an investigation by officers, the vehicle was located in Baltimore. A search warrant was conducted on both the vehicle and the occupants were positively identified by a photo lineup by the victim. The suspect’s vehicle was recovered and searched.

Items recovered from the vehicle revealed that both suspects were from Romania and had expired United States Visas.

A warrant has been issued for both suspects.

Anyone with information about these suspects, please provide a tip and or contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at 717-426-1164 or Officer Zachary Meador at MeadorZ@Srpd27.com.