Roofs ripped off, lives changed by storm

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) - Multiple roofs were ripped from houses along Kline Road in West Cocalico Township when a strong storm hit Sunday night.

"We won the award for the worst house on this whole street," Charlie Thom said.

Thom said his family was in their basement when the storm hit their house.

"[We] started hearing more crashes and glass breaking," Thom said. "It must have been the ceiling lights falling down and breaking."

Daylight allowed Thom to see all of the damage to his house. The destruction now serves as a reminder of what he went through during the storm.

A couple of houses down, Ruth Fox had a similar experience. The storm took off part of her roof.

Fox said her family built the home in 1990.

"They're going to have to have re-gut everything out and start from day one," she said.

The Fox family and volunteers have already started to rebuild the roof. Ruth Fox said she's glad that she and her husband survived, even if part of her house did not.

"That's material things," she said. "We're just thankful we're both alive."