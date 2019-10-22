Route 272 improvements spark controversy

Providence Township, Pa (WHTM) – After a series of fatal crashes, there was little argument something needed to be done on Route 272 between Bylerand Church Road and Mount Airy Road.

Penndot is now seeking bids for a $7-million safety improvement to make a few changes. The plan from PennDOT includes:

– No longer allowing drivers to cross all lanes of Route 272 to go straight on Pennsy Road

– Limiting certain left turns along Route 272 from Byerland Church Road to Mount Airy Road and installing shoulder bulb-outs for those turns

– Reducing the existing two lanes of traffic in each direction from Pennsy Road to Mount Airy Road to one lane.

Providence Township Manager Vicki Eldridge said they wanted a traffic signal at the intersections but PennDOT denied the request.

PennDOT spokesperson Dave Thompson says that PennDOT statistics showed a traffic signal wasn’t the safest solution.

“It’s a huge safety concern for us,” Eldridge said about the plans from PennDOT. “We don’t think it’s right to constrict (this), this is one of our main corridors going to Lancaster.”

Eldridge said she believe drivers will look for back roads to avoid the area once they see the changes. She said the project could end up costing Providence Township in the long run.

“Instead of using a PennDOT road they’re going to use our rural roads and that puts all the maintenance on us,” Eldridge said.