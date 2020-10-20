Route 283 lane restrictions on Tuesday at Landisville exit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Due to a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Lancaster County motorists are advised to expect lane restrictions in both westbound and eastbound directions of Route 283 at the Landisville Exit in East Hempfield Township.

The crash occurred in a work zone where a PennDOT contractor is widening and reconstruction Route 722, also known as State Road, at the Route 283 Landisville exit.

Both westbound and eastbound passing lanes are set to close around noon on Tuesday, and expected to be in place throughout the day while a contractor repairs the damage done to the concrete median barrier following the crash.

According to PennDOT, motorists can check Midstate road conditions, restrictions, traffic delay warnings, and more by visiting, www.511PA.com.