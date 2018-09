Route 322 in northern Lancaster County reopened to traffic Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Anna Mae Miller) [ + - ] Video

BRICKERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - A seven-mile section of Route 322 in Elizabeth Township, Lancaster County, reopened to traffic early Friday.

The roadway reopened at 6 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The portion of Route 322 between Speedwell Forge Road and Pumping Station Road was damaged by floodwaters last Friday.