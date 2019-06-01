Safety upgrades coming near schools in Lancaster

Lancaster, PA - Sadie Camacho sends her only elementary aged son to George Washington Elementary in Lancaster.

Camacho told ABC 27 News she has seen horror stories involving the only intersection he has to cross at Cheasapeake and Ann Street.

"A lot of cars come flying through here," she said.

Camacho said a flashing light sign on South Ann Street, which is meant to slow drivers down, is not doing much to keep children safe.

"Half of the time when you are down there you don't see it because of the trees and stuff," Camacho said. "So when you finally get to see it you're already passed it."

This week Lancaster learned they got grant money to improve flashers, like the one Camacho complains about, at 12 locations around the city.

"A lot of the students in the city walk to school," Deputy Director of Public Works, Cindy McCormick said. "So we want to make motorists aware there are schools nearby."

McCormick said the flashers will be upgraded with newer and brighter LED lights. She also said they hope the signs will catch the eye of more motorists, which in turns improves safety near the schools.

The full list of slated improvements are listed below. The city hopes to have them all completed by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.