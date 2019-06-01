Lancaster

Safety upgrades coming near schools in Lancaster

Lancaster, PA - Sadie Camacho sends her only elementary aged son to George Washington Elementary in Lancaster. 

Camacho told ABC 27 News she has seen horror stories involving the only intersection he has to cross at Cheasapeake and Ann Street.

"A lot of cars come flying through here," she said. 

Camacho said a flashing light sign on South Ann Street, which is meant to slow drivers down, is not doing much to keep children safe.

"Half of the time when you are down there you don't see it because of the trees and stuff," Camacho said. "So when you finally get to see it you're already passed it."

This week Lancaster learned they got grant money to improve flashers, like the one Camacho complains about, at 12 locations around the city.

"A lot of the students in the city walk to school," Deputy Director of Public Works, Cindy McCormick said. "So we want to make motorists aware there are schools nearby."

McCormick said the flashers will be upgraded with newer and brighter LED lights. She also said they hope the signs will catch the eye of more motorists, which in turns improves safety near the schools.

The full list of slated improvements are listed below. The city hopes to have them all completed by the start of the 2019-2020 school year.

 

       

1.       100 block S. Prince Street

    

Carter MacRae

  

2.       800 block N. Queen Street – 2

    

Ross Elementary

3.      400  & 700 block S. Duke Street

    

Martin Luther King

4.      300 block Seymour Street

    

Price Elementary

5.      600 block Fairview Ave. – NB

    

Price Elementary

6.      600 block Fairview Ave. – SB

    

Price Elementary

7.      1200 block Wabank Road

    

Hamilton

  

8.      1300 block Wabank Road

    

Hamilton

  

9.      400 block Chesapeake Street

    

George Washington

10.  700 block Chesapeake Street

    

George Washington

11.  600 block S. Ann Street

    

George Washington

12.  200 block W. Orange Street

    

Fulton Elementary

13.  500 block W. Walnut Street

    

Reynolds

  

14.  800 block E. Walnut Street

    

McCaskey

 

