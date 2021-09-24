Sample beer from dozens of different breweries at a Lititz festival this weekend

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Calling all beer enthusiasts! At the upcoming Lititz Craft Beer Fest, guests will have the opportunity to sample beverages from around 55 breweries in Pennsylvania and around the country on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26.

“Breweries are brewing special beers for the event, they’re shipping it in from all over the place, we have big refrigerated trucks storing beer as it arrives,” Richard Nuffort, co-chairman of the Lititz Craft Beer Fest said.

Attendees purchase tickets to the event, and then they receive a small glass to sample a range of beers at the festival. In addition to beer, the festival also includes food trucks and live music.

The festival started in 2014 as a fundraiser for the Lititz AMBUCS, a charitable organization that aims to foster mobility and independence for community members.

Since it began, the Lititz Craft Beer Fest has raised more than $430,000. The funds support the Warwick Community Ambulance Association and other nonprofits that share the Lititz AMBUCS’s mission of helping individuals with disabilities achieve independence and mobility, explained Nuffort.

The event is usually held along the streets of downtown Lititz, but because of pandemic uncertainties this year, the 2021 festival will take place in the TAIT parking lot at 401 W. Lincoln Ave.

The new venue has enabled the expansion of the festival from one session to three — 11:30-2:30 and 4:30-7:30 on Saturday and 2-5 on Sunday. While tickets usually sell out quickly, Nuffort said there are still tickets available for this weekend’s events thanks to the extra time slots.

Tickets must be purchased electronically, and guests will need to provide ID confirming they are 21 or older to enter the event. More information about the event and the participating breweries can be found at lititzcraftbeerfest.com.