Scam callers using Columbia Borough Police Department’s phone number

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A scam using the Columbia Borough Police Department’s phone number is going around, according to Columbia Borough Police Department.

The department was made aware Wednesday after someone reported receiving a phone call from their number where a man with a Spanish accent told them there was a bench warrant out for their arrest.

Residents are asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411 if they receive any similar phone calls.