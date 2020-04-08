1  of  3
Scammer claiming to be an officer is calling residents and wants to meet up

Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa, (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning of a scam that has been reported involving a caller demanding to meet up for service of papers.

A local resident received multiple calls from an individual claiming to be a “Lancaster County officer.” The caller told the, resident, to meet them for service of papers. When the resident refused, the caller threatened to get a bench warrant.

The resident reported the calls to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office serves warrants but would not make demands in such a manner.

The Sheriff’s Office says do not meet up with someone you do not know. If anyone receives such a call, you are advised to contact your local police department or the Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200.

The caller is apparently spoofing a calling phone number, making it appear the call is coming from legitimate businesses in the area. The caller called the resident back from a different number, telling the resident he had one more chance to meet up for the papers. The resident again hung up.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/11617/post/alert-scammer-claims-be-%E2%80%98officer%E2%80%99-wanting-meet-service-papers

