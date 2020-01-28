Scammer claiming to be a deputy sheriff, demands fine payment

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam circulating the area where a caller is identifying himself as a member of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment for fines.

The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of this scam. One report noted a “Deputy Simmons” called a woman and told her she needed to pay a fine for missing a court date or risk having a warrant issued for her arrest.

Anyone with an existing fine would not be directed to make payment in such a manner. The reported calls are being placed from 717-883-0945.

Police are asking the public to be wary of the scam. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Division, at 717-390-7771.