EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster Regional Police department is investigating a Hempfield School District school bus crash on the morning of Wednesday, May 11 that occurred in East Petersburg Borough, Lancaster County.

According to police, the investigation determined that the driver of the bus proceeded from a stop sign after stopping. The driver of the bus eas identified as Alison Kauffman, age 74, entered the intersection without proper clearance while attempting to turn left from Hollow Drive onto Graystone Road.

As a result of the illegal turn, the bus which held 32 East Petersburg Elementary Schools students, collided with a 2018 Honda Civic, driven by John A. Eder of Lancaster. Eder sustained minor injuries because of the crash.

Kauffman was observed through the onboard dash camera on the bus proceeding from a stop sign after stopping without proper clearance while attempting to make a left-hand turn.

Current reporting indicated only one student sustained an injury as a result of the accident.

The driver of the bus is being cited with duties at a stop sign, via the filing of a summons for the summary offense.