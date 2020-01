SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There has been a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Lancaster County.

The accident happened on Route 30, near Hoover Road. Authorities say four kids from the bus and two adults were checked on the scene though no one taken to a hospital.

It is currently unclear to which school district the bus belongs.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.