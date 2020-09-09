School District of Lancaster approves plan to bring students back to the classroom

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — After starting the school year online, one of the largest school districts in the area has approved a plan to bring students back into the classroom.

The School District of Lancaster is planning to bring some students back into the classroom on Sept. 21.

“We knew we wanted to start as remote, but always with the intention of phasing children in,” superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau said.

Rau said the first students who will be welcomed back will be some of the most vulnerable.

“Children who have a disability like autism, or who have multiple disabilities, trying to learn online is very difficult for those children,” she said.

Those students will spend four days a week in class.

From there, the district would phase other students back into the classroom every two to three weeks based on what the data suggests.

“Both the health data and also the academic data,” Rau said.

Evelyn Salinas has two children in the district. She said while her students want to see their friends in school, she is prioritizing safety and she likes the district’s approach to welcome students into the classrooms.

“The slower talk and slower action is best,” Salinas said. “I would be excited for the kids to go back to school and have their 9th grade, or senior year being what it’s supposed to be.”

Rau told abc27 the district is trying to work with local churches as a spot where students can go during online days if parents need to work.