School District of Lancaster closed Jan. 3 due to holiday COVID-19 surge

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster will be closed on Jan. 3 due to a high incidence rate of COVID-19 during the holidays.

Kelly Burkholder, Coordinator of Community Relations for the School District of Lancaster, spoke to abc27 and said that there will be no school for students on Monday, Jan. 3. However, offices will be open, and teaches will be on site.

Lancaster County CTC students will report to the CTC. Transportation will be provided according to a normal schedule.

According to the school district’s Facebook page and an email that was sent to families, the district has every expectation of all students returning to in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4.