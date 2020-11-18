School District of Lancaster continues hybrid learning model despite teacher protest

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster will continue with its hybrid learning model, despite pleas from dozens of teachers who rallied outside the board meeting Tuesday night.

“It’s simply no joke,” said Steven Heffner, a J.P. McCaskey High School math teacher.

“They just really need to know how we feel,” said Judy Martin, George Washington Elementary fourth-grade teacher.

The board certainly heard how teachers felt on Tuesday — as car horns blared for nearly 30 minutes during the rally, but they didn’t exactly listen.

“I am not the villain here. COVID is the villain,” said Dr. Damaris Rau, School District of Lancaster superintendent.

The district will continue allowing elementary students inside classrooms two days a week, despite state recommendations to go completely virtual due to community spread.

“We already know that remote learning is not meeting the needs of our students, especially the students who come from the most challenging of environments,” Rau said.

Rallying teachers said student health is what is truly at risk.

“For our students, predominantly, most importantly, our kids, but also for ourselves. We have families, as well,” Heffner said.

“Elementary teachers are the only ones in. I don’t want to be a sacrificial lamb,” Martin said.

Dr. Rau said the greatest sacrifice is being made by children, noting that every district in the county has had more in-person learning, and most of Lancaster County’s cases are being caught outside the classroom.

“We cannot let fear and uncertainty determine how our children will learn,” Rau said.

That fear is still very real for teachers, especially with the loss of Manheim Township counselor Alexandra Chitwood, who died from the virus on Nov. 5.

“It just really made me think. It’s, it’s — this is not the way it should be,” Martin said.

“We can’t cure this virus today, but can we — to the greatest extent possible — mitigate its effects,” Heffner said.