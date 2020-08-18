School District of Lancaster could cancel fall sports

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster may become the second local school district to cancel fall sports after Milton Hershey decided to do so last week.

On Tuesday night, the board for the district is meeting at 7 p.m. to talk about what do with fall sports.

abc27 spoke with McCaskey athletes ahead of the meeting who were trying to convince the board to let the kids play.

Donovan McAlister, a senior at McCaskey, said if he’s allowed to play, he is expected to be one of the leaders on the football team.

“A lot of these guys I consider brothers and family,” McAlister said. “One season less without them really is devastating. To not have football, it would be awful. A lot of us come here to stay in shape, to stay happy.”

The board for the district is considering three options for sports: moving ahead with fall sports, only allowing ones deemed to have an “acceptable risk” to move forward, or canceling fall sports altogether.

Mercedes Frederick, a senior on the field hockey team, said she would be disappointed if the board decided to cancel fall sports. “A lot of times kids depend on sports to keep them going through school. If you take that motivation away from the kids, what motivation do they have to do school in the first place?”

The board has already made the decision that students will start the year virtually for safety reasons. Some administrators questioned what message they would be sending if they didn’t allow the students in the classroom, but allowed them to compete on the playing fields.

“I so want to open up athletics, but I think I just have to take a step back and consider the public health implications,” Dr. Edit Gallagher, the school board president, said. “I think that’s what my board and I will do tonight.”

Due to social distancing guidelines only 25 people are allowed inside the meeting. You can watch the meeting virtually here.