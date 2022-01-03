School District of Lancaster planning to return to normal after precautionary day off

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster is planning for a return to normal for the rest of the week.

Schools were closed for students on Monday. The district says that given the surge in COVID over the holidays, it wasn’t sure how many students, and especially staff might be absent. Officials didn’t want to have kids show up to school only to realize there wasn’t enough staff to take care of them and with district offices closed last week, they weren’t sure how many students would be out sick either.

“The lastest rapid surge has taken place at a time where students aren’t in buildings so we’ll get a sense in the next couple of days of the real impact on our school attendance,” Communications Director Adam Aurand said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

He also says the latest CDC guidance, which says people who are vaccinated and boosted do not have to quarantine after a COVID exposure, is a big help in keeping schools open during this surge.