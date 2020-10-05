School District of Lancaster plans to have students back in class by end of November

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Next week, the School District of Lancaster plans on returning students to limited in-person instruction after being one of the few districts that started entirely online.

Superintendent Dr. Damaris Rau says the district will start with Pre-K students and will add additional grades by week.

“By the end of November it’s our plan to have all of them see their teachers two days a week in school,” Rau said. “Three days a week [students] would be learning from home.”

Rau told abc27 that she feels confident in bringing students back using the blended instruction model because of the district’s health indicator table.

The table says it’s safe to bring students back to class if there is an average of 36 to 60 cases of Covid-19 per week in the county per 100,000 residents. Lancaster has been hovering around that average since May.

“If we start seeing a trend of cases above 60 then we would put a stop to bringing students in,” Rau said.

She says that the plan is more ambitious than their initial plan, which called for all students to be back in class by February.

Rau admitted, however, that it’s likely the district will have a few Covid-19 cases in the classroom, but that they will be ready to handle what comes their way.

“I am confident the plan that is in place is a good plan,” Rau said.