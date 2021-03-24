School District of Lancaster releases name finalists for elementary, middle school

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster has released name finalists for the renaming of Southeast Middle School and Buchanan Elementary School.

The district is looking for a permanent name for both schools after finding out that the names of the schools recognize former slave owners.

Southeast Middle School was formerly known as Edward Hand Middle School, who was a slave owner. Similarly, former President James Buchanan — whose moniker is included in Lancaster’s elementary school — bought slaves in Lancaster and resided at Wheatland in Lancaster.

“The district received nearly 200 nominations for the two schools, which the committee evaluated. The top 10 names were invited to present to the committee,” the school district said in a release.

The finalists for Southeast Middle School include Leon “Buddy” Glover, Dr. Leroy T. Hopkins and Hazel Jackson.

Buchanan Elementary School’s name finalists include Ruby Bridges, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El.

Lancaster residents can share their thoughts by taking the name finalist survey through the School District of Lancaster’s Thought Exchange. The survey is open until April 3.

School board members are expected to vote on the names of the schools in May.