School District of Lancaster seeks feedback on school resource officer role

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Following this past summer, there have been pointed conversations about the role of police in our society.

The School District of Lancaster (SDOL) is continuing those talks centered around the officers who regularly patrol their buildings.

Meghan Oakley-Henning with the district said when police officers were first brought into SDOL buildings they were brought in for school safety reasons.

She said the district wants to know the impact of still having the officers in the district’s middle and high schools.

“Over the past few years we started to realize that the school resource officers are important people in our community, but it’s important we really understand their role,” Oakley-Henning said.

SDOL is circulating this survey at a time when communities across the country are reevaluating the practice of policing in school following the death of George Floyd last spring.

Oakley-Henning said the survey isn’t about keeping or getting rid of police in school. Instead, she said it’s about continuing a conversation.

“We want to understand the perceptions of students and our community members because what they think of the school resource program, or the way they see the impact of the school, helps us to find a balance between safety and security and the positive school climate,” Oakley-Henning said.