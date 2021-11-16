School District of Lancaster teachers not vaccinated to face COVID-19 tests

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Unvaccinated employees at the School District of Lancaster will begin undergoing COVID-19 tests beginning Nov. 29.

In September, the board voted to require weekly tests to keep faculty and students safe. The district signed a $500,000 contract with a Florida-based company that will offer nasal swab testing at multiple sites.

“It was important to get it going so we can make sure we have the best information available so everyone is safe, and as part of our layered mitigation, and also to not make it too inconvenient for the employees that are going to have to get tested weekly,” Lauren Reagan, coordinator health services at School District of Lancaster, said.

Out of 1,600 employees, about 200 to 300 remain unvaccinated.